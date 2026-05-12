Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gravity (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 6.83 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Gravity (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 6.83 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 12 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales reported at Rs 99.24 crore

Net profit of Gravity (India) reported to Rs 6.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs 99.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 12.85 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 2.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 14587.70% to Rs 179.19 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales99.240 0 179.191.22 14588 OPM %9.330 -9.57-223.77 - PBDT9.33-0.58 LP 17.56-2.12 LP PBT9.33-0.64 LP 17.40-2.35 LP NP6.83-0.30 LP 12.85-2.01 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Vascon Engineers consolidated net profit declines 83.55% in the March 2026 quarter

JBM Auto consolidated net profit rises 11.91% in the March 2026 quarter

Indian Hotels Co consolidated net profit rises 14.85% in the March 2026 quarter

Credila Financial Services standalone net profit rises 11.89% in the March 2026 quarter

Stock Alert: JSW Energy, Heritage Foods, Satin Creditcare, Corona Remedies, Indian Hotels

First Published: May 12 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story