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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gravity (India) standalone net profit rises 8485.71% in the June 2026 quarter

Gravity (India) standalone net profit rises 8485.71% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 10 2026 | 2:06 PM IST
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Sales rise 19254.84% to Rs 60.00 crore

Net profit of Gravity (India) rose 8485.71% to Rs 6.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 19254.84% to Rs 60.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales60.000.31 19255 OPM %13.3345.16 -PBDT8.100.14 5686 PBT8.060.09 8856 NP6.010.07 8486

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First Published: Aug 10 2026 | 2:06 PM IST

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