Gravity (India) standalone net profit rises 8485.71% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 19254.84% to Rs 60.00 crore

Net profit of Gravity (India) rose 8485.71% to Rs 6.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 19254.84% to Rs 60.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.60.000.3113.3345.168.100.148.060.096.010.07

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