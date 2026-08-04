Great Eastern Shipping Company consolidated net profit rises 159.43% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 66.91% to Rs 2005.36 croreNet profit of Great Eastern Shipping Company rose 159.43% to Rs 1308.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 504.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 66.91% to Rs 2005.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1201.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2005.361201.47 67 OPM %66.7153.50 -PBDT1598.64733.31 118 PBT1364.78535.96 155 NP1308.84504.50 159
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