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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Great Eastern Shipping Company contracts to acquire Kamsarmax Dry Bulk carrier

Great Eastern Shipping Company contracts to acquire Kamsarmax Dry Bulk carrier

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Last Updated : Aug 07 2026 | 7:16 PM IST
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Great Eastern Shipping Company has contracted to buy a secondhand Kamsarmax Dry Bulk carrier of about 81,886 dwt on 07 August 2026. The 2015 built vessel is expected to join the Company's fleet in Q3 FY27.

The proposed vessel will be financed entirely from internal accruals. The purpose of the acquisition is expansion of the fleet.

The Company's current owned fleet stands at 40 vessels, comprising 25 Tankers (5 Crude Tankers, 16 Product Tankers, 4 LPG Carriers) and 15 Dry Bulk Carriers (2 Capesize, 10 Kamsarmax, 1 Ultramax, 2 Supramax) aggregating 3.24 mn dwt. The Company's current capacity utilization is close to 100%.

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First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 7:16 PM IST

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