Great Eastern Shipping Company contracts to acquire Kamsarmax Dry Bulk carrier

The proposed vessel will be financed entirely from internal accruals. The purpose of the acquisition is expansion of the fleet.
The Company's current owned fleet stands at 40 vessels, comprising 25 Tankers (5 Crude Tankers, 16 Product Tankers, 4 LPG Carriers) and 15 Dry Bulk Carriers (2 Capesize, 10 Kamsarmax, 1 Ultramax, 2 Supramax) aggregating 3.24 mn dwt. The Company's current capacity utilization is close to 100%.
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