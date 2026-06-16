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Great Eastern Shipping Company contracts to buy secondhand long range 2 tanker

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Last Updated : Jun 16 2026 | 7:31 PM IST
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Great Eastern Shipping Company has contracted to buy a secondhand Long Range 2 Tanker of about 110,000 dwt. The 2015 built vessel is expected to join the Company's fleet in Q2 FY27.

The proposed vessel will be financed entirely from internal accruals. The purpose of the acquisition is expansion of the fleet.

The company's current owned fleet stands at 39 vessels, comprising 24 Tankers (5 Crude Tankers, 15 Product Tankers, 4 LPG Carriers) and 15 Dry Bulk Carriers (2 Capesize, 10 Kamsarmax, 1 Ultramax, 2 Supramax) aggregating 3.19 mn dwt. The Company's current capacity utilization is close to 100%.

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First Published: Jun 16 2026 | 7:31 PM IST

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