Great Eastern Shipping Company takes delivery of Long Range 2 Tanker "Jag Laxman"

After this transaction, the company's current owned fleet stands at 41 vessels, comprising 26 Tankers (5 Crude Tankers, 17 Product Tankers, 4 LPG Carriers) and 15 Dry Bulk Carriers (2 Capesize, 10 Kamsarmax, 1 Ultramax, 2 Supramax) aggregating 3.35 mn dwt. The Company's current capacity utilization is close to 100%.
Of the above, the company has contracted to sell one secondhand Long Range 2 Product Tanker, and this sale transaction is expected to be completed in Q2 FY27.
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