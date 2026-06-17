Great Eastern Shipping Company takes delivery of Medium Range Tanker "Jag Prabhu"

Great Eastern Shipping Company (GE Shipping) took delivery of 2014 built Medium Range Tanker Jag Prabhu of about 49,420 dwt. The company had contracted to buy the vessel in Q1 FY27. This vessel is financed entirely from internal accruals.

After this transaction, the company's current owned fleet stands at 40 vessels, comprising 25 Tankers (5 Crude Tankers, 16 Product Tankers, 4 LPG Carriers) and 15 Dry Bulk Carriers (2 Capesize, 10 Kamsarmax, 1 Ultramax, 2 Supramax) aggregating 3.24 mn dwt. The Company's current capacity utilization is close to 100%.

Additionally, the company has contracted to buy one secondhand Long Range 2 Product Tanker, and this purchase transaction is expected to be completed in Q2 FY27.