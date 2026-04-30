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Great Eastern takes delivery of 2014 Japanese built Kamsarmax Dry Bulk Carrier "Jag Abhishek"

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Last Updated : Apr 30 2026 | 11:50 AM IST
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Great Eastern Shipping Company took delivery of 2014 Japanese built Kamsarmax Dry Bulk Carrier Jag Abhishek of about 81,094 dwt. The company had contracted to buy the vessel in Q4 FY26. This vessel is financed entirely from internal accruals.

After this transaction, the company's current owned fleet stands at 41 vessels, comprising 26 Tankers (5 Crude Tankers, 17 Product Tankers, 4 LPG Carriers) and 15 Dry Bulk Carriers (2 Capesize, 10 Kamsarmax, 1 Ultramax, 2 Supramax) aggregating 3.28 mn dwt. The Company's current capacity utilization is close to 100%.

Additionally, the company has contracted to buy one secondhand Medium Range Tanker and contracted to sell its Medium Range Tankers Jag Prakash and Jag Pankhi. These transactions are expected to be completed in Q1 FY27.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 30 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

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