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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Greaves Cotton acquires balance 20% stake in Excel Controlinkage

Greaves Cotton acquires balance 20% stake in Excel Controlinkage

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Last Updated : Aug 17 2026 | 1:04 PM IST
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Greaves Cotton has acquired the remaining 20% shareholding in Excel Controlinkage through the secondary route, taking its aggregate shareholding in the company to 100%.

With the completion of this acquisition, effective 13 August 2026, Excel Controlinkage has become a wholly owned subsidiary of Greaves Cotton. The acquisition marks the completion of the multi-tranche acquisition process initiated in 2023, when Greaves Cotton entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Excel Controlinkage.

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First Published: Aug 17 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

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