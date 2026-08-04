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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Greaves Cotton consolidated net profit declines 22.12% in the June 2026 quarter

Greaves Cotton consolidated net profit declines 22.12% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 04 2026 | 2:31 PM IST
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Sales rise 30.68% to Rs 974.12 crore

Net profit of Greaves Cotton declined 22.12% to Rs 25.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 33.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 30.68% to Rs 974.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 745.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales974.12745.43 31 OPM %5.787.64 -PBDT55.2670.10 -21 PBT27.0543.54 -38 NP25.7733.09 -22

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First Published: Aug 04 2026 | 2:31 PM IST

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