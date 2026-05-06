Greaves Cotton consolidated net profit declines 6.28% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 21.56% to Rs 1000.26 crore

Net profit of Greaves Cotton declined 6.28% to Rs 22.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 24.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 21.56% to Rs 1000.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 822.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 83.46% to Rs 107.14 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 58.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.76% to Rs 3436.62 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2918.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.