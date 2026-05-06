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Greaves Cotton consolidated net profit declines 6.28% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 06 2026 | 5:32 PM IST
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Sales rise 21.56% to Rs 1000.26 crore

Net profit of Greaves Cotton declined 6.28% to Rs 22.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 24.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 21.56% to Rs 1000.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 822.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 83.46% to Rs 107.14 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 58.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.76% to Rs 3436.62 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2918.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1000.26822.83 22 3436.622918.44 18 OPM %6.825.56 -6.964.65 - PBDT71.2952.10 37 263.04174.11 51 PBT43.6126.83 63 154.2570.63 118 NP22.5424.05 -6 107.1458.40 83

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First Published: May 06 2026 | 5:32 PM IST

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