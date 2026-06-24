Greaves Cotton announced that it has incorporated wholly owned subsidiary, Greaves International Trading FZE (GITFZE) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates to strengthen its presence in overseas market.

GITFZE has been incorporated with the primary objective of engaging in international trading and distribution activities of products and services offered by the company. This strategic expansion is aimed at strengthening the companys global market presence, optimising its international supply chain, and driving business growth in overseas markets.

Greaves Cotton will hold 100% of the share capital of the newly incorporated subsidiary.

Greaves Cotton (GCL), also known as Greaves, is a diversified, multi-product, multi-fuel, and multi-location engineering company. Through its five independent business unitsGreaves Engineering, Greaves Electric Mobility, Greaves Retail, Greaves Finance, and Greaves TechnologiesGreaves combines agility with strategic focus, delivering innovation and enhancing accessibility for consumers.