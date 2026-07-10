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Greaves Cotton rises as board approves up to Rs 331-cr investment in Greaves Electric Mobility

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Last Updated : Jul 10 2026 | 12:51 PM IST
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Greaves Cotton gained 2.38% to Rs 242.95 after the company said its board had approved participation in the proposed rights issue of its material subsidiary, Greaves Electric Mobility (GEML).

The board approved subscribing to the company's full entitlement in the rights issue, involving an investment of up to Rs 331 crore.

Greaves Cotton said the proposed investment underscores its continued commitment to Greaves Electric Mobility and reflects confidence in the subsidiary's growth strategy. The capital infusion is expected to support GEML's efforts to strengthen its position in India's rapidly evolving electric mobility market.

Parag Satpute, managing director (MD) & Group CEO, Greaves Cotton, said: "Our proposed investment in Greaves Electric Mobility reflects our conviction in the long term opportunity presented by India's transition to sustainable mobility. Backed by a strong balance sheet, healthy cash position and our disciplined capital allocation approach, we continue our focus on the broader Greaves Next growth journey."

Greaves Cotton (GCL), also known as Greaves, is a diversified, multi-product, multi-fuel, and multi-location engineering company. Through its five independent business unitsGreaves Engineering, Greaves Electric Mobility, Greaves Retail, Greaves Finance, and Greaves TechnologiesGreaves combines agility with strategic focus, delivering innovation and enhancing accessibility for consumers.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 6.28% to Rs 22.54 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 24.05 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 21.56% YoY to Rs 1000.26 crore in Q4 FY26.

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First Published: Jul 10 2026 | 12:51 PM IST

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