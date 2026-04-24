Greaves Electric Mobility announced the launch of all-new Magnus Neo, under its electric two-wheeler brand, Ampere. This latest variant is designed with a clear focus on delivering a lighter, smoother and more comfortable riding experience. Built with seat ergonomics and rider comfort as key priorities, the vehicle offers a comfortable riding experience for everyday use. Its lightweight construction enables easier manoeuvrability, while the 10 inch rear tyre provides better control and balance, particularly in city riding conditions.

Building on the proven Magnus Neo platform, the new variant is designed to offer a more balanced, accessible, and confidence-inspiring riding experience for practical day-to-day use.

Commenting about the launch, Vikas Singh, Managing Director, Greaves Electric Mobility said, Comfort and ease of rideability remain central to our product philosophy, whether for short daily commutes or longer journeys. The new Magnus Neo has been developed as a lighter, more comfortable, and easier-to-handle family scooter, designed for Indian road conditions and everyday use. With this launch, we aim to make electric mobility more practical and accessible for a wider set of riders, while addressing real, on-ground riding needs. The new Magnus Neo, has been developed with a clear focus on improving rideability by incorporating ergonomic design enhancements that improve rider posture, making it well-suited for both short commutes and extended daily usage. Additionally, a new wheel and motor configuration has been introduced to ensure smoother acceleration, improved balance and more stable handling across varied road conditions. With a lower seat height of 777 mm and a reduced kerb weight of 103 kg, the new Magnus Neo provides better ground reach and easier handling, particularly in stop-and-go traffic. Available in four contemporary colour options, Mystic Mauve, Butter Yellow, Ocean Blue and Matcha Green, this latest variant offers a fresh and expressive design for modern urban riders.