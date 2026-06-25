Ampere, the electric two-wheeler brand of Greaves Electric Mobility, today announced it has crossed the significant milestone of 4 lakh scooters manufactured and sold in India. This achievement underscores Ampere's growing presence in India's mass electric mobility segment and reflects its steady evolution from an early EV pioneer to a trusted, high-growth brand, driving smart, accessible and affordable electric mobility solutions across India.

This momentum is anchored in Ampere's approach - focused on delivering smart, durable and safe EVs engineered for Indian roads, weather and varied terrains with a strong emphasis on low total cost of ownership than ICE vehicles.