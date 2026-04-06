Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Greaves Electric's Ampere Magnus Grand wins 'Electric Scooter of the Year 2026' award

Greaves Electric's Ampere Magnus Grand wins 'Electric Scooter of the Year 2026' award

Image
Last Updated : Apr 06 2026 | 3:50 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Greaves Electric Mobility has registered another milestone under its hood, with its family e-scooter, Ampere Magnus Grand awarded the 'Electric Scooter of the Year 2026' at the Bike India Awards.

At Greaves Electric Mobility, product development is rooted in delivering a balance of performance, technology and everyday usability. The Magnus Grand reflects this approach, positioned at the intersection of practical utility, advanced battery technology (LFP) and contemporary design, while addressing the evolving needs of Indian family riders. This recognition by Bike India, underscores GEML's ability to bring to market electric scooters which are accessible, delivering reliability, comfort and innovation within the E2W segment.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Wipro bags USD 1 billion deal with Singapore-headquartered Olam Group

PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery gains as Q4 revenue surges over twofold

AWL Agri Business clocks double-digit volume growth in Q4

AU Small Finance Bank rises as total deposits rise 23% YoY to Rs 1.53 lakh crore in Q4

KNR Constructions Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

First Published: Apr 06 2026 | 12:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story