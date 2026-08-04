Greaves Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.91 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 118.14% to Rs 14.07 croreNet Loss of Greaves Finance reported to Rs 1.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 118.14% to Rs 14.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales14.076.45 118 OPM %32.622.48 -PBDT-1.65-0.62 -166 PBT-1.91-0.72 -165 NP-1.91-0.72 -165
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