Greencrest Financial Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.41 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 15.46% to Rs 14.41 crore

Net Loss of Greencrest Financial Services reported to Rs 1.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 4.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.46% to Rs 14.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 10.66% to Rs 1.35 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 46.89% to Rs 38.12 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 71.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.