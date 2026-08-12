Greencrest Financial Services standalone net profit declines 7.53% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 20.41% to Rs 6.49 croreNet profit of Greencrest Financial Services declined 7.53% to Rs 0.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 20.41% to Rs 6.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales6.495.39 20 OPM %30.0536.55 -PBDT1.131.24 -9 PBT1.121.24 -10 NP0.860.93 -8
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