Greencrest Financial Services standalone net profit declines 7.53% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 20.41% to Rs 6.49 crore

Net profit of Greencrest Financial Services declined 7.53% to Rs 0.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 20.41% to Rs 6.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.6.495.3930.0536.551.131.241.121.240.860.93

Powered by Capital Market - Live News