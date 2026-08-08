Greenlam Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 21.31 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 18.24% to Rs 796.70 crore

Net profit of Greenlam Industries reported to Rs 21.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 15.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 18.24% to Rs 796.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 673.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.796.70673.7910.026.5466.3320.6430.93-14.4821.31-15.36

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