Greenpanel Industries has reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1.37 crore in Q4 FY26, which is lower by 95.3% as compared with the PAT of Rs 29.39 crore recorded in Q4 FY25.

Revenue rose by 6.5% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 398.93 crore during the period under review.

Total operating expenditure increased by 13% to Rs 368.97 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25, primarily due to higher employee expenses (up 52% YoY) and higher other expenses (up 77.2% YoY), respectively. Accordingly, profit before tax in Q4 FY26 stood at Rs 1.06 crore, down by 96.4% from Rs 29.71 crore in Q4 FY25.