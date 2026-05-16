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Greenpanel Industries standalone net profit declines 95.34% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 16 2026 | 9:09 AM IST
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Sales rise 6.52% to Rs 398.93 crore

Net profit of Greenpanel Industries declined 95.34% to Rs 1.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 29.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.52% to Rs 398.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 374.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 29.13 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 72.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.22% to Rs 1539.37 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1435.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales398.93374.51 7 1539.371435.77 7 OPM %7.5112.80 -5.189.14 - PBDT25.6849.49 -48 57.53147.11 -61 PBT1.0529.71 -96 -43.7669.69 PL NP1.3729.39 -95 -29.1372.11 PL

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First Published: May 16 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

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