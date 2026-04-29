Greenply Inds jumps after Q4 PAT soars 87% YoY to Rs 31 cr

Greenply Industries advanced 13.01% to Rs 288.30 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 86.7% to Rs 31 crore on a 19.6% increase in net sales to Rs 776.25 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Profit before share of loss of equity-accounted investees and exceptional items rose to Rs 65.61 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 46.09 crore in the year-ago quarter. The company recorded an exceptional loss of Rs 15.2 crore during the period.

Core EBITDA stood at Rs 93.2 crore in Q4 FY26, with EBITDA margin at 12.0% as against 8.7% in the previous quarter, reflecting an expansion of 330 basis points.

The companys plywood business reported Q4 revenue of Rs 588.5 crore, up 14.6% year-on-year, driven by volume growth of 15.6%. Core EBITDA stood at Rs 61.2 crore, with a margin of 10.4% compared with 8.4% in the previous quarter, while segment net profit was Rs 24.3 crore, including an exceptional one-time item of Rs 15.2 crore. For FY26, plywood revenue increased 7.5% to Rs 2,105.7 crore, while net profit stood at Rs 92.5 crore, including an exceptional one-time item of Rs 19.9 crore. In the MDF segment, Q4 revenue rose 39.6% YoY to Rs 189.4 crore, driven by volume growth of 45.3%. Core EBITDA stood at Rs 32.1 crore, with margin improving to 17% from 10.1% in the previous quarter, while net profit came in at Rs 13.5 crore. For FY26, MDF revenue increased 19.9% to Rs 635.6 crore, with net profit at Rs 17.9 crore.

The Greenply Samet joint venture reported Q4 revenue of Rs 12.99 crore (100%), while the companys share of PAT loss stood at Rs 6.5 crore (50%). For FY26, JV revenue stood at Rs 44.27 crore (100%), with a PAT loss share of Rs 25.4 crore (50%). For the full year, net profit declined 2.1% to Rs 89.78 crore on a 10.1% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2,739.04 crore in FY26 over FY25. Sanidhya Mittal, JMD of Greenply Industries, said, I am happy to share that Greenply Industries successfully delivered on its H2 FY26 guidance, achieving double-digit year-on-year growth in both volume and value across its business segments. In Q4 FY26, consolidated core EBITDA margins improved to 12.0%, reflecting a strong expansion of 330 basis points over the previous quarter.

The plywood business delivered a satisfactory performance in Q4, with strong year-on-year volume growth of 15.6% and EBITDA margins of 10.4%. Following the implementation of new processes and systems, we have achieved sequential double-digit volume growth from Q3 FY26. This momentum gives us confidence in sustaining similar growth in the coming year. Q4 FY26 marked the first fully operational quarter post-expansion in our MDF business, enabling us to achieve a strong sales growth of 39.6% while delivering margins in line with our guidance. With operations now fully stabilized, we are confident in sustaining margins of 16%+ throughout the upcoming financial year. Our JV Greenply Samet revenue has also gained traction over the last 2 quarters, and we are confident of significant growth in the upcoming year.