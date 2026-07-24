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Greenply Industries consolidated net profit rises 32.02% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 24 2026 | 2:31 PM IST
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Sales rise 20.65% to Rs 724.89 crore

Net profit of Greenply Industries rose 32.02% to Rs 37.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 28.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 20.65% to Rs 724.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 600.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales724.89600.81 21 OPM %10.018.73 -PBDT66.8947.12 42 PBT49.4631.75 56 NP37.5228.42 32

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First Published: Jul 24 2026 | 2:31 PM IST

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