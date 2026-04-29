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Greenply Industries consolidated net profit rises 86.47% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Apr 29 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
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Sales rise 19.65% to Rs 776.25 crore

Net profit of Greenply Industries rose 86.47% to Rs 30.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 16.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.65% to Rs 776.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 648.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 2.29% to Rs 89.53 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 91.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.11% to Rs 2739.04 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2487.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales776.25648.77 20 2739.042487.58 10 OPM %11.167.16 -8.808.19 - PBDT75.8239.44 92 204.47177.14 15 PBT58.9924.46 141 139.83117.00 20 NP30.7316.48 86 89.5391.63 -2

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First Published: Apr 29 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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