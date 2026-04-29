Greenply Industries consolidated net profit rises 86.47% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 19.65% to Rs 776.25 crore

Net profit of Greenply Industries rose 86.47% to Rs 30.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 16.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.65% to Rs 776.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 648.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 2.29% to Rs 89.53 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 91.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.11% to Rs 2739.04 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2487.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.