Gretex Corporate Services consolidated net profit rises 1111.69% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 70.70% to Rs 37.52 crore

Net profit of Gretex Corporate Services rose 1111.69% to Rs 9.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 70.70% to Rs 37.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 21.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.37.5221.9845.667.8317.752.1617.191.509.330.77

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