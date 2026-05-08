Gretex Corporate Services reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.86 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 41.84% to Rs 34.82 crore

Net profit of Gretex Corporate Services reported to Rs 4.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 17.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 41.84% to Rs 34.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 59.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 1351.54% to Rs 18.87 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 31.04% to Rs 178.52 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 258.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.