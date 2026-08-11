Grihum Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 8.59% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 5.80% to Rs 310.96 croreNet profit of Grihum Housing Finance rose 8.59% to Rs 45.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 41.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 5.80% to Rs 310.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 330.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales310.96330.09 -6 OPM %54.0858.31 -PBDT62.8860.10 5 PBT57.6055.34 4 NP45.1441.57 9
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