Grindwell Norton consolidated net profit rises 22.30% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 14.36% to Rs 800.62 crore

Net profit of Grindwell Norton rose 22.30% to Rs 115.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 94.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 14.36% to Rs 800.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 700.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.800.62700.0619.6118.55180.65151.79154.13125.87115.5194.45

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