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Grindwell Norton consolidated net profit rises 22.30% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 24 2026 | 2:50 PM IST
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Sales rise 14.36% to Rs 800.62 crore

Net profit of Grindwell Norton rose 22.30% to Rs 115.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 94.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 14.36% to Rs 800.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 700.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales800.62700.06 14 OPM %19.6118.55 -PBDT180.65151.79 19 PBT154.13125.87 22 NP115.5194.45 22

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First Published: Jul 24 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

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