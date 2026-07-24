Grindwell Norton consolidated net profit rises 22.30% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 14.36% to Rs 800.62 croreNet profit of Grindwell Norton rose 22.30% to Rs 115.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 94.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 14.36% to Rs 800.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 700.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales800.62700.06 14 OPM %19.6118.55 -PBDT180.65151.79 19 PBT154.13125.87 22 NP115.5194.45 22
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