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Grindwell Norton consolidated net profit rises 28.31% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 09 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
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Sales rise 18.82% to Rs 838.77 crore

Net profit of Grindwell Norton rose 28.31% to Rs 118.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 92.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.82% to Rs 838.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 705.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 12.73% to Rs 415.66 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 368.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.34% to Rs 3060.36 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2798.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales838.77705.90 19 3060.362798.95 9 OPM %19.5718.04 -18.7418.33 - PBDT183.70147.79 24 660.48584.61 13 PBT157.80122.90 28 555.36491.96 13 NP118.7492.54 28 415.66368.72 13

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First Published: May 09 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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