Grindwell Norton consolidated net profit rises 28.31% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 18.82% to Rs 838.77 crore

Net profit of Grindwell Norton rose 28.31% to Rs 118.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 92.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.82% to Rs 838.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 705.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 12.73% to Rs 415.66 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 368.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.34% to Rs 3060.36 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2798.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.