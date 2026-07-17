CEAT Ltd, PC Jeweller Ltd, Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd and Welspun Corp Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 17 July 2026.

CEAT Ltd, PC Jeweller Ltd, Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd and Welspun Corp Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 17 July 2026.

Grindwell Norton Ltd lost 14.89% to Rs 2070 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 28753 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7747 shares in the past one month.

CEAT Ltd tumbled 7.23% to Rs 3552.35. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 51091 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19460 shares in the past one month.

PC Jeweller Ltd crashed 6.00% to Rs 9.71. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 199.39 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 175.08 lakh shares in the past one month. Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd corrected 5.95% to Rs 2252.45. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 26759 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.35 lakh shares in the past one month. Welspun Corp Ltd shed 5.55% to Rs 1587.05. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 32882 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 69733 shares in the past one month.