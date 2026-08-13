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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GRM Overseas consolidated net profit rises 10.21% in the June 2026 quarter

GRM Overseas consolidated net profit rises 10.21% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 9:19 AM IST
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Sales rise 30.52% to Rs 426.51 crore

Net profit of GRM Overseas rose 10.21% to Rs 21.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 19.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 30.52% to Rs 426.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 326.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales426.51326.78 31 OPM %8.337.33 -PBDT30.8826.19 18 PBT29.9025.38 18 NP21.0419.09 10

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 9:19 AM IST

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