GRM Overseas consolidated net profit rises 10.21% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 30.52% to Rs 426.51 crore

Net profit of GRM Overseas rose 10.21% to Rs 21.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 19.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 30.52% to Rs 426.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 326.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.426.51326.788.337.3330.8826.1929.9025.3821.0419.09

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