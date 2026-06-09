Bafna Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Agri-Tech (India) Ltd, Master Trust Ltd and Alacrity Securities Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 09 June 2026.

Bafna Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Agri-Tech (India) Ltd, Master Trust Ltd and Alacrity Securities Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 09 June 2026.

GRM Overseas Ltd lost 12.07% to Rs 107.05 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 5.13 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.11 lakh shares in the past one month.

Bafna Pharmaceuticals Ltd tumbled 9.99% to Rs 176.95. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 49678 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1973 shares in the past one month. Agri-Tech (India) Ltd crashed 9.30% to Rs 137.45. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 9052 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2138 shares in the past one month. Master Trust Ltd corrected 7.76% to Rs 85.04. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 25.78 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15972 shares in the past one month.