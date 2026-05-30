Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GRM Overseas Q4 PAT rises 6% YoY to Rs 22 crore

GRM Overseas reported a 5.51% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 21.61 crore for the fourth quarter ended 31 March 2026, compared with Rs 20.48 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Revenue from operations surged 104.94% YoY to Rs 597.20 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Profit before tax (PBT) rose 8.22% to Rs 31.33 crore during the quarter.

For the full financial year FY26, GRM Overseas reported a 21.39% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 74.34 crore. Revenue from operations increased 31.22% YoY to Rs 1,769.20 crore during the year.

GRM Overseas engaged in the business of processing and selling almond kernels, paddy, clove, pista, rice, and wheat. The company markets their products under the brand name Kamdhenu and Chef and exports basmati rice to Saudi Arabia, Europe, and other countries.

The counter rose 160.05 on the BSE.

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

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