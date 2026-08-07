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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Groarc Industries India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Groarc Industries India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 07 2026 | 9:16 AM IST
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Sales rise 2564.56% to Rs 21.05 crore

Net Loss of Groarc Industries India reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 2564.56% to Rs 21.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales21.050.79 2565 OPM %-0.67-249.37 -PBDT-0.05-1.87 97 PBT-0.06-1.88 97 NP-0.06-1.88 97

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First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

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