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Grovy India standalone net profit rises 345.00% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 02 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
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Sales rise 105.59% to Rs 6.99 crore

Net profit of Grovy India rose 345.00% to Rs 0.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 105.59% to Rs 6.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 62.01% to Rs 2.90 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 30.61% to Rs 33.20 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 25.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales6.993.40 106 33.2025.42 31 OPM %8.87-2.35 -7.927.79 - PBDT1.170.24 388 3.922.46 59 PBT1.160.22 427 3.872.39 62 NP0.890.20 345 2.901.79 62

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First Published: May 02 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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