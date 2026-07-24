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Grovy India standalone net profit rises 72.73% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 24 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
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Sales rise 233.33% to Rs 27.50 crore

Net profit of Grovy India rose 72.73% to Rs 1.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 233.33% to Rs 27.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales27.508.25 233 OPM %9.7517.82 -PBDT2.551.49 71 PBT2.541.48 72 NP1.901.10 73

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