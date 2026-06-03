Growing geo-political tensions dampen rupee sentiments; US proposes fresh tariff on India

The Indian rupee depreciated 35 paise to close at 95.72 (provisional) against the US dollar on Wednesday, after the US Trade Representative proposed a 12.5 per cent additional duties on Indian imports, citing labour violations. Besides, a strong dollar demand, surging crude oil prices, geopolitical tensions, and relentless foreign capital outflows dented investor sentiment further. At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 95.43 against the US dollar, then touched an intraday low of 95.80 and finally ended the session at 95.72 (provisional), down 35 paise from its previous close. The Indian equity benchmarks closed lower after a volatile session, with the BSE Sensex falling 303.67 points (0.41%) to settle at 74,346.17 and the NSE Nifty 50 dropping 77.95 points (0.33%) to end at 23,405.60.

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