Growington Ventures India consolidated net profit declines 14.95% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 190.31% to Rs 47.93 croreNet profit of Growington Ventures India declined 14.95% to Rs 1.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 190.31% to Rs 47.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 16.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales47.9316.51 190 OPM %5.6517.38 -PBDT2.472.76 -11 PBT2.462.65 -7 NP1.822.14 -15
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