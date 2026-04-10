Groww parent Billionbrains hits fresh peak, stock surges 18% in three sessions

Billionbrains Garage Ventures, the parent company of Groww, surged 5.65% to Rs 197.30, extending gains for a third straight session.

The stock has risen 18.36% over the last three sessions and touched a record high of Rs 198.50 today. Over the past three months, Groww shares have rallied 23.81%.

Last month, a foreign brokerage initiated coverage on the stock with an overweight rating and a target price of Rs 210. The brokerage highlighted Growws strong market share gains and its appeal among aspirational investors. It also pointed to the companys cross-selling capabilities and operating leverage, which could help it outperform broader market growth. It added that while the stock may appear expensive as a discount broker, it looks attractive when evaluated as a broader consumer internet platform.

Founded in 2018, Billionbrains Garage Ventures operates Groww, a full-stack digital investment platform offering services across stocks, mutual funds, derivatives and loans. The platform serves users across 98% of Indian pin codes, has 37 million demat accounts and manages Rs 2.6 lakh crore in assets under management through its broking, lending and asset management businesses. On the financial front, the company reported a 16.04% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 546.33 crore on a 19.37% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,216.07 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q2 FY26. On a year-on-year basis, net profit declined 27.76% while revenue rose 24.79% in Q3 FY26. The decline in profit was due to a one-time gain of Rs 314.8 crore in the previous year related to long-term incentives paid to management. Excluding this impact, profit after tax grew 24% YoY to Rs 442.3 crore, indicating strong underlying performance.