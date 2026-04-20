Billionbrains Garage Ventures (Groww) reported a 122.06% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 686.35 crore on an 87.92% surge in revenue from operations to Rs 1,505.37 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

On a QoQ basis, consolidated net profit and revenue from operations rose 25.49% and 23.79%, respectively, in Q4 FY26.

Profit before tax (PBT) increased 126.18% YoY and 25.62% QoQ to Rs 935.70 crore in Q4 FY26. EBITDA stood at Rs 938.7 crore in Q4 FY26, up 142% YoY and 30% QoQ.

Total transacting users reached 21.6 million, marking a growth of 25% YoY and 6% QoQ. Growws market share in the mutual funds segment rose to 14% from 12.3% last year, as per the companys investor presentation.

Active users grew 19.9% YoY and 4.7% QoQ in Q4 FY26, as momentum in new user acquisitions continued from Q3. Total customer assets grew 36% YoY but declined 1.1% QoQ due to mark-to-market impact in Q4. Product attach improved across scaled products, with 72% for stocks, 60% for mutual funds, and 10% for equity derivatives. Customer activity on the platform increased, driven by higher adoption and engagement across products. On the impact of the ongoing conflict in West Asia, the fintech platform said markets witnessed high volatility in the quarter under review due to the ongoing geopolitical tensions. "In the short term, such conditions tend to increase user activity on the platform, particularly across products like derivatives and commodities. However, this elevated activity is accompanied by higher associated costs, primarily due to increased risk and volatility," the company added.