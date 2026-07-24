GRP consolidated net profit rises 140.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 26.73% to Rs 156.83 crore

Net profit of GRP rose 140.00% to Rs 4.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 26.73% to Rs 156.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 123.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.156.83123.7510.788.0213.407.478.413.224.201.75

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