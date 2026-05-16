Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GRP reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.34 crore in the March 2026 quarter

GRP reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.34 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 16 2026 | 9:14 AM IST
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Sales decline 9.87% to Rs 144.52 crore

Net loss of GRP reported to Rs 1.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 19.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 9.87% to Rs 144.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 160.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales144.52160.34 -10 OPM %6.1920.49 -PBDT5.4329.85 -82 PBT0.4625.69 -98 NP-1.3419.45 PL

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First Published: May 16 2026 | 9:13 AM IST

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