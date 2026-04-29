Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers surged 14.56% to Rs 3,294 after its standalone net profit surged 24.1% to Rs 303.20 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 244.25 crore in Q4 FY25.

Revenue from operations jumped 29.1% YoY to Rs 2,119.21 crore during the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Profit before tax (PBT) rose 27% to Rs 410.85 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 323.55 crore in Q4 FY25. EBITDA stood at Rs 426.45 crore, up 27.33% YoY from Rs 334.92 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Total expenses increased 24.2% to Rs 1,779.51 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 1,432.70 crore in Q4 FY25. The cost of material consumed stood at Rs 811.50 crore (down 22.3%), employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 112.00 crore (up 15.2%), while sub-contracting charges were at Rs 470.72 crore (up 262% YoY) and finance costs stood at Rs 2.62 crore (up 93% YoY) during the period under review.

On a full-year basis, the company's consolidated net profit surged 41.8% to Rs 747.93 crore on a 38% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 7,002.16 crore in FY26 over FY25. Cmde PR Hari, IN (Retd.), chairman & MD, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, said, FY26 marks a landmark year for GRSE wherein our robust physical performance has been translated into strong financial results. During the year, we delivered 08 warships, that means a ship every one & a half months, a credible achievement by any standards. We intend maintaining the tempo in the years ahead through capability enhancement, new technology adoption and calibrated business diversification.