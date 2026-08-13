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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GSB Finance standalone net profit rises 454.55% in the June 2026 quarter

GSB Finance standalone net profit rises 454.55% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 9:15 AM IST
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Sales rise 196.77% to Rs 0.92 crore

Net profit of GSB Finance rose 454.55% to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 196.77% to Rs 0.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.920.31 197 OPM %89.1348.39 -PBDT0.820.15 447 PBT0.820.15 447 NP0.610.11 455

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 9:15 AM IST

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