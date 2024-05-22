Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GSL Securities reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.45 crore in the March 2024 quarter

GSL Securities reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.45 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales reported at Rs -0.04 crore

Net profit of GSL Securities reported to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs -0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.47 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 17.39% to Rs 0.19 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales-0.040.08 PL 0.190.23 -17 OPM %-1350.000 -294.74-47.83 - PBDT0.540 0 0.56-0.11 LP PBT0.540 0 0.56-0.11 LP NP0.450 0 0.47-0.11 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

GSL Securities reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Share India Securities director resigns

Financials shares slide

JM Financial slumps after RBI directs Co. to stop financing against shares, debentures

Financials stocks edge higher

PNC Infratech bags two orders worth Rs 4,994 cr from MSRDC

National Plastic Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.58 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Kratos Energy &amp; Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.47 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Fiberweb (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.52 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Pritika Engineering Components consolidated net profit declines 57.83% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 22 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story