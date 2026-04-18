GSM Foils standalone net profit rises 83.63% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 79.11% to Rs 81.69 crore

Net profit of GSM Foils rose 83.63% to Rs 6.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 79.11% to Rs 81.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 45.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 105.60% to Rs 19.84 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 92.94% to Rs 258.15 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 133.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.