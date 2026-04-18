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GSM Foils standalone net profit rises 83.63% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Apr 18 2026 | 11:04 AM IST
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Sales rise 79.11% to Rs 81.69 crore

Net profit of GSM Foils rose 83.63% to Rs 6.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 79.11% to Rs 81.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 45.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 105.60% to Rs 19.84 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 92.94% to Rs 258.15 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 133.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales81.6945.61 79 258.15133.80 93 OPM %11.5312.72 -11.5411.36 - PBDT8.605.07 70 27.1513.91 95 PBT8.444.99 69 26.6913.63 96 NP6.283.42 84 19.849.65 106

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First Published: Apr 18 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

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