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GSM Foils standalone net profit rises 98.96% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 20 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
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Sales rise 86.33% to Rs 96.89 crore

Net profit of GSM Foils rose 98.96% to Rs 7.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 86.33% to Rs 96.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 52.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales96.8952.00 86 OPM %11.8811.19 -PBDT10.435.50 90 PBT10.205.40 89 NP7.623.83 99

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First Published: Jul 20 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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