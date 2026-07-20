GSM Foils standalone net profit rises 98.96% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 86.33% to Rs 96.89 croreNet profit of GSM Foils rose 98.96% to Rs 7.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 86.33% to Rs 96.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 52.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales96.8952.00 86 OPM %11.8811.19 -PBDT10.435.50 90 PBT10.205.40 89 NP7.623.83 99
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