GSP Crop Science consolidated net profit declines 9.62% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 30.68% to Rs 402.47 crore

Net profit of GSP Crop Science declined 9.62% to Rs 20.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 22.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 30.68% to Rs 402.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 307.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 17.33% to Rs 97.90 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 83.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.84% to Rs 1517.11 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1287.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.