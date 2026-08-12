GSP Crop Science consolidated net profit rises 12.30% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 2.39% to Rs 386.00 crore

Net profit of GSP Crop Science rose 12.30% to Rs 26.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 23.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 2.39% to Rs 386.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 377.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.386.00377.0011.0211.2444.0336.5535.3629.8926.3923.50

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